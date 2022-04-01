Buffalo suspends relationship with Russian 'sister city,' temporarily renames Niagara Square to honor Ukraine

Buffalo is suspending its “sister city” relationship with Tver, Russia, at the request of the Ukrainian General Consulate in New York City.
Mayor Byron W. Brown issued the executive order Friday, which stipulates the sister city status would return to normal once “hostilities in Ukraine come to an end.”
In another show of support for Ukraine, Niagara Square will temporarily be renamed “Ukraine Freedom Square.”
“The people of Buffalo continue to stand with the people of Ukraine in their fight to preserve democratic rule and their national sovereignty,” Brown said in a City Hall ceremony.
He was joined by Common Council President Darius Pridgen and Yuri Hryshchyshyn, chairman of the Buffalo Chapter of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America.
“Thank you for your continued support,” said Hryshchyshyn, who has communicated with family members in western Ukraine, some of whom have left for Poland and others who decided to stay in Ukraine. “We hope that this will end soon but, in the meantime, we have to stay strong and stay together.”
Tver is one of 15 sister relationships Buffalo has with cities around the world, including two in Ukraine, as part of the Sister Cities International program.
A city of more than 400,000 residents near Moscow, Tver has been a sister city to Buffalo since 1989. Officials from Tver and Buffalo are encouraged to participate in exchange programs that involve arts and culture, youth and education, community development and trade.
Last month, Republican-supported Erie County Legislators Joseph Lorigo, John Mills, Frank Todaro and Christopher Greene called on Brown to drop the sister city status with Tver.
Brown said Friday he wanted to keep lines of communication open.
“We thought and we hoped that this conflict would be ended by now,” he said. “Since the conflict is still ongoing … we believe that this was the right action to take.”