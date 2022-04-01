Buffalo suspends relationship with Russian 'sister city,' temporarily renames Niagara Square to honor Ukraine

Buffalo is suspending its “sister city” relationship with Tver, Russia, at the request of the Ukrainian General Consulate in New York City.

Mayor Byron W. Brown issued the executive order Friday, which stipulates the sister city status would return to normal once “hostilities in Ukraine come to an end.”

In another show of support for Ukraine, Niagara Square will temporarily be renamed “Ukraine Freedom Square.”

“The people of Buffalo continue to stand with the people of Ukraine in their fight to preserve democratic rule and their national sovereignty,” Brown said in a City Hall ceremony.

He was joined by Common Council President Darius Pridgen and Yuri Hryshchyshyn, chairman of the Buffalo Chapter of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America.

“Thank you for your continued support,” said Hryshchyshyn, who has communicated with family members in western Ukraine, some of whom have left for Poland and others who decided to stay in Ukraine. “We hope that this will end soon but, in the meantime, we have to stay strong and stay together.”