Buffalo students haven't returned 8,000 district laptops, iPads issued in pandemic

Buffalo Public Schools students have not returned about 8,000 of the 31,000 laptop and tablet computers the district issued to them last year.
District officials say they've stepped up their outreach to students and their families and they're hopeful more of the devices – some of which were kept for use in summer school – will come in after the 2021-22 school year begins Wednesday.
"Well, obviously, I want to see more, or as many as possible," said Myra Burden, the district's chief technology officer. "And we will make every effort to try to make it convenient for our parents and students to return those devices."
The devices require a reconfiguration and software upgrade for reuse this year, work that was completed on the 23,000 devices already in the district's hands, said Burden. The district will begin issuing devices to students the week of Sept. 13, she said, and expects to receive the first shipments of thousands of new Dell laptops and Apple iPads it ordered by the end of this month.
Investigative Post first reported on the unreturned laptop computers.
Burden and other Buffalo schools officials say the district was successful, under unprecedented circumstances, in getting devices into the hands of students last year, when students spent much of the time learning from home because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"They're doing the best that they can," said Phil Rumore, president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation, noting a higher proportion of households in city schools lack access to their own laptop or tablet computers.
Burden and Larry Scott, an at-large member of the Buffalo School Board, said this effort built on the district's 1:1 technology program, which began in 2017 and provided all students in grades three to 12 with their own laptop or iPad, stored in their homeroom.
"Buffalo, in my opinion, was ahead of the game," Scott said.
When the pandemic shut down schools in March 2020, the district pivoted to remote learning and sent the previously issued devices home with students. The district had enough left over to give second graders their own devices over the summer of 2020.
The school system ordered nearly 10,000 iPads for its youngest learners at the end of July 2020, after the state awarded the district $9 million for technology improvements. With such devices in high demand at the time, it wasn't until October 2020 that the shipments came in and the district was able to pass them out to pre-K, kindergarten and first grade students.
In total, about 31,000 devices went out to students in the district – iPads for the youngest students and laptops in the older grades.
As the school year ended, students and their families received notices asking that they return the devices to the district, which operates a Center for Innovation, Technology and Training at the former School 28 at 1515 South Park Ave.
Students who were enrolled in summer school were directed to keep them until that session ended last month.
Burden said the district has gotten back about 74% of the devices distributed to students last year. Those devices were sanitized and reimaged, meaning the previous data and software on the computer was erased and replaced with updated software.
"Obviously, we want to make sure that they are in tip-top shape to reassign to students for the upcoming school year," Burden said.
Investigative Post reported that about 300 laptops were returned infested with insects. Burden declined to address this specifically but, speaking generally, said, "We treat all of our devices comprehensively for any and all potential issues that we may encounter."
Rumore said his members have told him that an unknown number of devices required sanitizing.
The district has warned students and their families that the devices distributed last year won't function this coming school year without the required software upgrade.
Burden said more devices should come in as students come back to the classroom beginning Wednesday and officials can make an in-person pitch for their return.
Scott agreed, although he described the large number of unreturned devices as "unsettling" because it represented a financial investment by the district.
The district's information-technology staff also is sending message alerts that will pop up on an unreturned device's screen when it is in use, she said. The software on the devices allows the district to track their location when they are turned on, Burden added, and if students or their families try to report a device as stolen, the district requires them to obtain a police report.
If devices aren't returned, Burden said, "There is not necessarily a penalty. But there is a process that has to be followed if they do not return the device and they specifically state the device has been stolen."
Even with 8,000 unreturned devices, Burden said, this won't significantly affect the district's ability to get devices back to students for the new school year. That distribution won't begin on Wednesday but it should start the following week.
In addition, the district ordered 14,000 laptops and 5,000 iPads at a cost of $9 million, using federal stimulus money, Burden said. Those devices were ordered as replacements for the oldest laptops and iPads the district owns that date back to 2017.
The laptops, which are more urgently needed, should start arriving by the end of September and the full shipment should come in by October, she said.
This year, instead of keeping their devices at home as they work remotely, students are expected to bring them back and forth between school and home as the district switches back to in-person instruction.