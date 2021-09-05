Buffalo students haven't returned 8,000 district laptops, iPads issued in pandemic

The district's information-technology staff also is sending message alerts that will pop up on an unreturned device's screen when it is in use, she said. The software on the devices allows the district to track their location when they are turned on, Burden added, and if students or their families try to report a device as stolen, the district requires them to obtain a police report.

If devices aren't returned, Burden said, "There is not necessarily a penalty. But there is a process that has to be followed if they do not return the device and they specifically state the device has been stolen."

Even with 8,000 unreturned devices, Burden said, this won't significantly affect the district's ability to get devices back to students for the new school year. That distribution won't begin on Wednesday but it should start the following week.

In addition, the district ordered 14,000 laptops and 5,000 iPads at a cost of $9 million, using federal stimulus money, Burden said. Those devices were ordered as replacements for the oldest laptops and iPads the district owns that date back to 2017.

The laptops, which are more urgently needed, should start arriving by the end of September and the full shipment should come in by October, she said.