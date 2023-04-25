Braymiller Market opened in downtown Buffalo in September 2021 with great promise and fanfare as a much-needed downtown grocery option in an area with few other food shopping choices.

But the last 18 months haven’t been easy. The store, which opened in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, has “suffered tremendously” because of the pandemic, said Lisa Hicks, director of development for the city’s Office of Strategic Planning.

Braymiller Market seeks grant funding after pandemic upends its downtown plan The market is seeking slightly more than $562,000 in grant funding through the city from a program designed to help Buffalo businesses affected by the pandemic.

The OSP is seeking approval from the Common Council to provide about $562,000 in a forgivable loan to Braymiller through the Community Development Block Grant CARES Act (CDBG-CV). The funding, which was requested by Braymiller owner Stuart Green, would help the market pay its vendors and provide working capital, Hicks said during the Council’s Finance Committee meeting Tuesday. The funding amount would come from prior year activities that have leftover balances, came in under budget or were not carried out.

But some community members at the meeting were against the proposal, saying prices are higher at Braymiller, and it is not equitable to give one business such funding when other small businesses that were impacted by Covid-19 did not survive.

“It shines a light on the … wide disparities that already existed with many Black business in Buffalo, and I’ve seen a number of businesses along Jefferson (Avenue), along Bailey (Avenue) and others that have not been able to weather the storm because they were not able to get financial help,” said Sydney Brown, economic development director for Citizens Alliance, a non-profit organization.

Brown was among about six audience members who spoke against the proposal.

Murray Holman, candidate for the Masten District seat on the Council, called Braymiller a "jewel" for downtown Buffalo. Holman, co-founder of Stop the Violence Coalition and co-leader of WNY Peacemakers, said he worked with Green to develop a plan to hire 10 young men to work in the store.

“They had gun charges or were on their way back to the streets,” said Holman, one of about four people who support the funding plan. “I want to let you know that the young men that work at Braymiller … they come back to me and say, ‘I’m doing great,’ and that is worth the money."

To receive the loan, Braymiller would have to meet certain eligibility requirements specified by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and CDBG-CV. Hicks said city officials also can set ongoing local requirements, including marketing and business plans from the company, monitoring of the financials and community benefits, such as continued hiring of diverse staff and selling locally-sourced products from diverse businesses.

“With these changes, we do anticipate that there will be increases in revenue over time. What we’re hoping to do is provide some support to the market so that it does not shut down and gives the market a bit of an opportunity to ramp up its revenue and make some changes to its business model that would allow growth and profitability,” Hicks said.

There also would need to be some security on the forgivable loan, Hicks added, “so if there’s some default or some of the requirements that we set out are not met, we have a method to recoup those costs and bring them back into the city.”

Nina Ferguson, director of the Buffalo Food Equity Network, said, “This request feels to community residents like a bailout to a business that was not considering the needs of the 14203 Zip Code in the first place,” she said. Instead, the Common Council should consider a $500,000 special economic development program to provide a pathway to short term assistance “to address the Covid impacts on the East Side of Buffalo … not just for this one store downtown.”

The Council will discuss the funding proposal again at an upcoming Council meeting.