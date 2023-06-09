Those eerie orange skies and hard-to-breathe air should be things of the past soon.

The sky in Buffalo is looking a little bit clearer today, and the National Weather Service is forecasting it will clear up more by Sunday.

Still, an air quality alert from the state Department of Environmental Conservation is scheduled to remain in effect through midnight.

According to AirNow.gov, the air quality in Buffalo was at 84, which is considered "moderate," as of 11 a.m. The index reached 230 Wednesday afternoon.

"Things are getting better and will continue to likely get better," National Weather Service of Buffalo meteorologist Jon Hitchcock said.

This past week, northern winds have been bringing smoke from wildfires in Quebec toward the City of Buffalo. However, Hitchcock said that the direction of these winds is likely to change over the weekend.

"The wildfires are still going to continue," Hitchcock said. "But the wind direction is going to change, causing the smoke to now flow away from us."

When the air quality index goes over 100, that is when experts say people need to be concerned and take caution. With the air quality index now below 100, the air should continue to reduce to normal levels for residents to enjoy the outdoors.