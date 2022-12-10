Buffalo State University Police officer recalls frigid January night when she helped save a man's life

Amanda Mesi, an officer with the Buffalo State University Police Department, was on duty the night of Jan. 30 when she heard chatter on the police radio about an East Aurora man who worked at an establishment on the Elmwood Avenue strip who was long overdue in returning home.

Mesi's jurisdictional responsibilities are normally limited to the 125-acre campus off Elmwood Avenue. But it was freezing cold that night and the 28-year-old officer felt compelled to move beyond the boundaries of the college campus in search of the man.

Her ability to follow the small details in that search allowed Mesi to take steps that helped save the man's life, earning her an award for her police work, SUNY Buffalo State announced.

"Basically, I was just on patrol. It was later in the night and we have a chatter system in the vehicles," Mesi said.

She said either dispatchers or officers from another police agency were on the scanner, putting out information about the East Aurora man who worked at a bar or restaurant on Elmwood Avenue, close to campus. When he failed to return home, his family became worried. Mesi listened for the address of his work location. After looking it up on her cellphone, she realized the man was probably no more than a half-mile away from where she was out on patrol on the campus. It then occurred to her that the missing man's most likely route home from Elmwood Avenue would have been to hop on the Scajaquada Expressway en route to the Kensington Expressway.

"So I went down Elmwood, but I didn't see the vehicle. Then I went down toward Hoyt Lake on Lincoln Parkway and the vehicle was parked right there," said Mesi, who joined the department in 2019.

As she approached the vehicle the officer estimated, based on the information relayed over the scanner, that an hour or two had elapsed since the vehicle first arrived in that spot. Mesi figured it was well before the freezing point – about 5 degrees. The driver's side window was frozen over and she could not clearly see inside, though she was certain someone was in the vehicle.

"I knocked on the window a couple of times, no answer. Then he started drawing on the window with just his finger," Mesi said.

The marking he made on the window didn't spell out anything she could recognize as a distinct message.

"I tried to open the door and it was locked. A couple more tries after, I was yelling at him through the car window, and he ended up stumbling out of the vehicle," Mesi said.

He tried to speak to her, but was incoherent. Mesi managed to get him to get back inside the car, where she turned on the ignition along with the heater to help get the man warm. At that point, she called for backup and other officers from the Buffalo State University Police Department arrived on the scene. Then Mesi called paramedics from American Medical Response who, she said, responded in under two minutes.

"And that's when we realized he was diabetic and he was low on his blood sugar," Mesi recalled.

Based on how cold it was that night, how long he had been exposed to the elements and his low blood sugar levels, Mesi said it was later surmised that the man would not have survived much longer under those conditions.

On Nov. 15, Mesi was recognized by the SUNY Police Chiefs Association at a ceremony near Albany. She was presented with its 2022 Life Saving Award and was one of 13 officers from six SUNY campuses to be so honored.

A 2014 Medaille College graduate with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, Mesi said she is gratified by the recognition of her efforts that took her beyond her normal duties on the Buffalo State College campus.

"I mean, it's awesome to be recognized for something like that," said the Lackawanna native, who currently resides in Cheektowaga.