Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner to retire in spring 2023

SUNY Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner will retire at the end of the 2022-23 academic year, capping a 43-year career in higher education, the last eight leading Buffalo State.

“I did not make this decision quickly or lightly,” said Conway-Turner, 69, who, in 2014, became Buffalo State’s ninth president.

“After careful consideration, I have decided that it’s time for me to concentrate on my next chapter and to commit more time and energy to my family, traveling and writing the memoir I have mentioned from time to time.”

Conway-Turner has been a popular leader who has stressed Buffalo State's status as SUNY’s largest and only comprehensive college in an urban setting.

She often appears at college sporting and academic events, is active on social media and encourages students to show school spirit by engaging with their urban community.

One of her first initiatives as president was founding “Bengals Dare to Care Day” – coming up this year on Oct. 1 – a day when hundreds of Buffalo State students, faculty and staff perform “service as social justice” at some 40 community agencies throughout the city.

A first-generation college student herself, Conway-Turner has said she believes in the transformative role education plays in the lives of students.

“As a girl who was born in a tiny town in the Midwest and raised in a family that struggled to put food on the table, I could not have imagined how education would transform my life and the lives of my family,” she said.

“In just one generation, our family moved from one in which no one had earned a high school diploma to one that could claim college-educated family members," she said. "I have always felt a kinship to our first-generation students and those who have personally faced discrimination because of race, gender, or economic status.”

Conway-Turner received her bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees in social psychology and microbiology from the University of Kansas and spent 15 years as a professor and associate dean at the University of Delaware before becoming dean of Georgia Southern University’s College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences from 2001 to 2004.

She came to New York to serve as provost and vice president for academic affairs at SUNY Geneseo from 2004 through 2009, then went on to the same role at Hood University in Frederick, Md., for 12 years before her appointment as president of Buffalo State.

Conway-Turner is involved in many national and regional organizations, serving on volunteer boards and committees, including as vice chair of the board of directors of Campus Compact National; vice chair of the executive committee of the Coalition of Urban and Metropolitan Universities; and member of the Governance Committee of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion for the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Locally, she is co-chair of the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council; a member of the advisory board of the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County, member of the Say Yes Buffalo’s Operating Committee, and emeritus member of the Western New York Women’s Foundation.

SUNY Erie Community College President David Balkin said he was at a Say Yes Buffalo board meeting Thursday morning where she publicly announced her retirement plans.

"Over the past eight years, Dr. Conway-Turner has significantly strengthened the partnership between Buffalo State College and SUNY Erie Community College, and I know her great leadership will be missed by our entire community," Balkin said.

Buffalo State is forming a search committee to be led by Linda Dobmeier, chair of the Buffalo State College Council. It expects to announce an appointment by summer 2023.