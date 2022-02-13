Buffalo startup wants to solve a $2 billion medical problem (and maybe a lot more)

Bacon sees an even bigger market. He and other Garwood founders hope it will become standard treatment for other implants – shoulders, spine and maybe even dentistry.

“Our long-term goal is for this technology to prevent infections in the first place,” said Brian Peterson, a Garwood co-founder.

But Garwood’s obstacles are big, too. The company is about to start its first small-scale human trial. If that shows promise, a broader study must follow. Under the best of circumstances, the first BioPrax sale is likely at least three years away.

This is a test for Buffalo Niagara. The region doesn’t have a robust medical device industry to supply the talent, capital and advice that Garwood needs to grow. And for startups, there is always the chance that an established company will buy them and move them elsewhere. The region must prove such a company can take flight here.