Buffalo startup selected for AT&T accelerator
0 comments

Thimble.io is in exclusive company.

The Buffalo-based startup is one of eight "ed-tech" startups chosen for the AT&T Aspire Accelerator. Thimble.io will receive $125,000 plus six months of mentoring, resources, services and expertise.

AT&T chose eight startups to work on solutions to the digital divide and the "homework gap," referring to students who lack internet access at home. Thimble.io is a STEM and digital literacy curriculum for K-12 schools that teaches children robotics, coding and other technology skills. Its project-based kits can be used in settings both inside or outside of schools.

"Our focus is to make tech education accessible to all kids – including girls, underrepresented kids and students with special needs," said Oscar Pedroso, the founder and CEO. Thimble.io was among about 250 applicants to AT&T's accelerator.

This was the third time Thimble.io applied. Last year, another Buffalo-based startup, Immersed Games, was chosen to participate.

Matt Glynn

0 comments

