A Fort Erie beach house that was once the source of fond memories for an Amherst family is now a bone of contention in a family feud playing out in courtrooms in Buffalo and Welland, Ont.

The three-bedroom bungalow along the sandy northern shoreline of Lake Erie has been in the Hamill family for 52 years. Melvin and Phyllis Hamill bought it for $13,500 in 1971, fixed it up and spent summers there with their four children, who fished, waterskied and sailed.

“All my kids grew up there. They loved it. It was wonderful,” said Phyllis Hamill.

But Dr. Christopher Hamill, an orthopedic spine surgeon, is suing his 91-year-old mother and his sister in State Supreme Court over the property, now estimated to be worth nearly $1.4 million.

Christopher Hamill, 61, alleges that his sister, Tracey Diehl, convinced his mother to cut his family out of her will. He sued both of them in 2022, claiming he had a verbal agreement in 2009 with his mother to pay for upkeep of the cottage if she passed her 50% stake in the property equally onto her children. He said in court papers he has paid “no less than $37,000” for expenses related to the beach house since 2009.

In an interview with The News, he said he sued only as a last resort to hold his mother to her promise or to be repaid for his expenses.

“Unfortunately, it’s turned into a family disaster. It’s pitted my sister and mother against my brothers and me. It’s a terrible situation, and I’m saddened by the whole thing,” he said.

Phyllis Hamill and Tracey Diehl, 65, who lives in Manchester, Vt., deny that there was any deal between mother and son or that the daughter influenced her mother’s decision-making.

“I make my own decisions. I have trouble with my legs, but my brain is good,” Phyllis Hamill said.

She said she needs to sell the cottage to pay for the assisted-living facility where she’s been residing since a fall last year took away her ability to walk.

“I don’t want to sell it, but I have to. Believe me, I would do anything to keep it, but I couldn’t afford it and I can’t take care of it anymore,” Phyllis Hamill said in an interview.

She and her daughter accused Christopher Hamill of trying to force his mother to cede more of the proceeds of the property sale to him.

According to them, Christopher Hamill has gone as far as telling his daughters not to call or visit their grandmother.

“I haven’t talked to them in years,” said Phyllis Hamill. “I baby-sat all of them when they were born. Now, he took that all away.”

Christopher Hamill said he never told his three grown daughters to cease communications with their grandmother.

Legal twists and turns

The legal drama has been playing out in three courts over the past 18 months and includes some pointed language from lawyers in the case.

Daniel J. Brady, attorney for Phyllis Hamill and Tracey Diehl, compared Christopher Hamill to the “irredeemably spoiled Veruca Salt“ character in Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and accused the son of throwing a “temper tantrum” in court by asking a judge to disqualify Brady from representing Phyllis Hamill, according to court papers.

“Clearly, Christopher Hamill, the baby of the family, is used to getting what he wants. But it is not up to him who represents his mother and sister in a lawsuit that he chose to bring against them,” Brady said in court papers.

Brady also quoted a line from Shakespeare’s “King Lear” – “How sharper than a serpent’s tooth it is to have a thankless child” – when requesting that State Supreme Court Justice Dennis Ward dismiss the lawsuit as meritless and issue sanctions against Christopher Hamill, whom he accused of attempting to “strong-arm his elderly mother into making changes to her will for his benefit.”

“Plaintiff’s lawsuit is as legally frivolous as it is morally reprehensible,” he added.

The case has had multiple twists and turns, including an appeal of Ward’s decision in April to appoint a guardian ad litem for Phyllis Hamill to represent her best interests in court, despite her objections. The Appellate Division in Rochester overturned Ward’s ruling in July, revoking the guardianship and saying the court should have had a hearing on whether Phyllis Hamill could act on her own in the proceedings.

Brady, the attorney for Diehl and her mother, filed a motion last week to have Ward recuse himself from the case, arguing the judge’s statements regarding Phyllis Hamill’s age and whether she wanted Brady as her lawyer raised questions about his impartiality.

Another complicating factor: Phyllis Hamill isn’t sole owner of the 1,325-square-foot cottage that sits on more than an acre, including 100 feet of lake frontage.

She and Melvin divorced in 1980. She retained control of the property and paid expenses for decades after the separation, although her ex-husband’s name was never removed from the deed, according to court papers. When he died in 2017, Melvin Hamill’s 50% ownership stake was divided equally among the four children. Each child currently owns 12.5%, while Phyllis Hamill owns 50%.

There’s no co-ownership agreement among the siblings and their mother, and when Diehl and Phyllis Hamill sought to sell the property last summer, Christopher Hamill and his two older brothers, Stuart, 69, and Douglas, 67, initially refused to consent to the listing, according to court papers.

The brothers eventually did agree to list the property, which is now on the market for $1.39 million. The brothers proposed splitting the property five ways, leaving Phyllis Hamill with just 20% of the sales proceeds.

Phyllis Hamill and her daughter filed a lawsuit in March against them in Ontario Superior Court of Justice, seeking to ensure that the net proceeds of any sale will be split among all owners in accordance with their respective ownership shares, court papers said.

Costly assisted-living expenses

Diehl said her mother has enough savings to afford seven or eight more months in her current assisted-living facility “where she gets decent care.”

Phyllis Hamill said her sons recently offered to pay for her living expenses, but she admits she “wouldn’t trust them” after all that’s happened with the cottage. She also doesn’t want to be beholden to anyone, especially Christopher.

“I don’t trust him with a nickel,” she said.

Christopher Hamill confirmed that his mother rejected the 20% split on the cottage and an accompanying offer from the three sons to support her if her funds ran out. But he said his mother’s comments weren’t fair, given that “this whole situation started because she wouldn’t live up to her word.” He also said he would put in writing any deal to support his mother financially.

Phyllis Hamill said she worked for 25 years, saved for retirement, and for years paid for all upkeep at the cottage. After her divorce, she earned a bachelor’s degree and sold insurance.

“I worked hard when I was working, and I put money aside,” she said. “But all these assisted-living places are a fortune, and the money goes fast. I needed more so I could stay here. Believe me, if I could go home, I would run so fast you wouldn’t see me. But I can’t walk.”

She said she’s determined to walk again and undergoes therapy several times a week toward that end.

“I don’t care about all this darn money. I want to walk,” she said.

She’s not as optimistic about her relationship with her youngest child, and she blames herself for spoiling him when he was a youth.

Instead of being proud that he’s a successful doctor, she said she wants nothing to do with him anymore.

“I’d be more proud of him if he was nice to people,” she said. “I’m ashamed of him more than I’m proud of him.”