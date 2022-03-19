Buffalo seeking to diversify candidates for firefighters exam in June

When Jakina Grimes took the Buffalo firefighters exam 13 years ago, there weren't too many candidates who looked like her.
"I didn't really see women," she said.
And there were very few Black women; she was the fifth Black woman to join the Fire Department, she said. She's hoping to encourage more women to take the firefighters civil service exam June 4. Applications are due April 29.
Grimes and Firefighter Walter Williams III spent Saturday afternoon at the Broadway Market, where a scaled-down Soup Fest greeted St. Patrick's Day revelers and pre-Easter patrons. Their meet and greet was part of Buffalo's "Home of the Brave" campaign to talk about firefighting careers and increase diversity in the department.
“Our goal is to reach as many potential fire recruits as possible through our 'Home of the Brave' campaign, especially minorities, women and veterans. We want to build a new generation of Buffalo firefighters that best reflects our increasingly diverse community,” Mayor Byron W. Brown said in a statement.
The Buffalo Fire Department has come a long way since 1974, when the U.S. Justice Department filed a discrimination complaint against it. A 40-year order to desegregate was dissolved in 2019. In 1974, the department was 1% Black with no Hispanics or women. By 2018, the overall workforce was 24% Black, 5.5% Hispanic and 5% female.
Grimes and Williams said joining the Fire Department is the best thing they did.
"Most of my job is geared toward helping people," said Williams, a firefighter with Engine 34, Ladder 7.
"I always wanted to do something for my community. I felt this was unique," Grimes, a member of the planning office, said.
A group of female firefighters will be in the lobby of City Hall from 11. a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays through the end of March to answer questions and talk about careers in fire services as part of the city's observance of women's history month.
To be eligible, firefighter candidates must be:
• 19 years old at the time of the examination and 20 at the time of appointment.
• A full-time resident of the City of Buffalo as of Jan. 29 and maintain city residency.
• Willing and able to perform physically demanding work.
• Able to manage stress and adverse outcomes well.
Interested applicants can go to buffalony.gov/Jobs.aspx to download a copy of the application or stop at Buffalo City Hall, Room 1001, to pick up an application.