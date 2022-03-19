Buffalo seeking to diversify candidates for firefighters exam in June

When Jakina Grimes took the Buffalo firefighters exam 13 years ago, there weren't too many candidates who looked like her.

"I didn't really see women," she said.

And there were very few Black women; she was the fifth Black woman to join the Fire Department, she said. She's hoping to encourage more women to take the firefighters civil service exam June 4. Applications are due April 29.

Grimes and Firefighter Walter Williams III spent Saturday afternoon at the Broadway Market, where a scaled-down Soup Fest greeted St. Patrick's Day revelers and pre-Easter patrons. Their meet and greet was part of Buffalo's "Home of the Brave" campaign to talk about firefighting careers and increase diversity in the department.

“Our goal is to reach as many potential fire recruits as possible through our 'Home of the Brave' campaign, especially minorities, women and veterans. We want to build a new generation of Buffalo firefighters that best reflects our increasingly diverse community,” Mayor Byron W. Brown said in a statement.