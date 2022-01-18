Buffalo schools to stay closed, go remote Wednesday

Buffalo Public School District officials announced late Tuesday that schools in the district will be closed for in-person learning on Wednesday to allow for side streets in the city to be cleared for safe passage.

Teachers, staff and central office workers will be required to work remotely. Students will follow their regular schedules online via remote learning, school officials said.

Michael J. DeGeorge, a spokesman for Mayor Byron W. Brown, said 30 to 40 plows were on the streets and planned to make one more pass down all streets in the city, except dead-end streets, by Wednesday morning.

DeGeorge said crews will continue Wednesday to address dead-end streets and additional cleanup and widening of residential streets, where possible, based on alternate side of the street parking compliance.

Meanwhile, sanitation crews completed Monday's scheduled routes Tuesday and then began Tuesday's routes, which crews anticipate finishing on Wednesday before starting Wednesday's work. Buffalo residents are being advised to put their totes out on their scheduled pickup day and leave them out until they are picked up.

