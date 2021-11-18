Buffalo schools to be closed on Wednesday

This is a developing story. Check buffalonews.com for updates.

There will be no school for Buffalo students and staff on Wednesday.

School officials say it's not directly related to Covid-19 – rather a way to give a little extra time off for kids and adults during an especially stressful school year.

However, the rise in cases among students and staff as well as the community has prompted discussion about taking stronger measures, including the possibility of more days off or even returning to remote learning.

Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash told the school board Wednesday night that the district is "on the cusp" of shutting down again.

"It's spreading and it's still here and it's still killing people. So, just so you know, we're on the cusp ... and I want a sense of urgency about this, as well as all of the other issues we talk about tonight," he told the school board, according to WBFO news.

"I don't want to have to close the buildings, but we've got to have a better effort at getting vaccinated, at getting our children vaccinated and people following the rules outside of school," he said.