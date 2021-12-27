 Skip to main content
Buffalo Schools spokeswoman leaving for similar post at West Seneca district
Buffalo Schools spokeswoman leaving for similar post at West Seneca district

Empty hallways

West Seneca Central School District has hired a new district spokeswoman.

 Derek Gee

Elena Cala Buscarino, spokeswoman for the Buffalo Public Schools for more than a decade, is leaving that post to become community relations coordinator for West Seneca Central School District.

The West Seneca district school board approved the hire at a special meeting Dec. 15. The West Seneca-Orchard Park Sun reported that she will receive an annual salary of $90,000.

Cala Buscarino’s hiring date is effective Jan. 17, 2022, and her new contract runs through June 30, 2025.

Her current annual pay as special assistant to the superintendent for public relations for Buffalo Public Schools is $88,265.

BPS Superintendent Kriner Cash had proposed earlier this month that Cala Buscarino receive a 10% pay increase to $97,092, as part a package of planned raises for 30 administrative and non-union employees.

Cash maintained that the pay raises, which range from 6% to 40%, were necessary to attract and keep strong employees in the district and compete with other school districts.

The Buffalo Public School Board tabled the proposal at its December meeting and agreed to discuss it further at a special Jan. 5 meeting of its executive affairs committee.

Cala Buscarino said a better salary in West Seneca was not a reason for her departure from the Buffalo district.

“It was time, though I have loved my work in the Buffalo Public Schools. West Seneca Central Schools present a wonderful, new opportunity for me with fantastic people who deserve to be more widely publicized  take some victory laps for their excellent work,” she said.

Cala Buscarino started at Buffalo Public Schools in 2010. Prior to that, she was editor of Buffalo Rising.

