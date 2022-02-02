Buffalo schools shift to remote learning Thursday due to storm forecast

Buffalo Public Schools will shift to remote learning Thursday because of the winter storm forecast, a spokesman for School Superintendent Kriner Cash announced late Wednesday afternoon.
There will be no classroom instruction or after school activities, according to the announcement. All transportation provided by the school district has been canceled.
Teachers have been directed to provide remote instruction from home, the announcement said. All central office staff and building engineers are expected to report for work as usual at their regular locations.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
