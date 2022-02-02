 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo schools shift to remote learning Thursday due to storm forecast
Buffalo Public Schools will shift to remote learning Thursday because of the winter storm forecast, a spokesman for School Superintendent Kriner Cash announced late Wednesday afternoon.

There will be no classroom instruction or after school activities, according to the announcement. All transportation provided by the school district has been canceled.

Teachers have been directed to provide remote instruction from home, the announcement said. All central office staff and building engineers are expected to report for work as usual at their regular locations.

