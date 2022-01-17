Buffalo school officials decide not to hold classes Tuesday

Students in the Buffalo Public Schools are getting a snow day Tuesday. So are students in the Niagara Falls, Niagara-Wheatfield and Lockport schools.

Buffalo school officials, who originally planned to open schools Tuesday, announced Monday night on Facebook that after consultation with the Board of Education and Mayor Byron W. Brown, they have decided not to open the schools after all “in the interest of staff and student safety.”

After-school activities are canceled, they said. The school district’s central office also will be closed.

Niagara-Wheatfield announced Monday on its website: “Due to the anticipated high winds and additional snow forecasted by the National Weather Service through 10 a.m. tomorrow, all schools and school related activities will be closed tomorrow. Please stay safe.”

Lockport school officials noted on their website that it would be a snow day and not a remote learning day.

Several other schools districts will be closed as well on Tuesday. To find out if your school is closed, check with your district.

