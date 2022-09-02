The Buffalo School Board during a special meeting on Wednesday approved 7% raises for exempt employees hired on or before May 31.

Under the measure approved by the board, effective July 1, 2023, and again on July 1, 2024, all exempt employees will be eligible for 2.5% salary increases based on performance evaluations and at the discretion of Superintendent Tonja Williams.

Board members, most notably Ferry District Member Sharon Belton-Cottman, insisted the raises should not be automatic, but earned.

Williams assured board members that she had a method for evaluating the performance of members of her team.

"I would just like to reassure the board, again, that each one of my cabinet members will be involved, along with myself, in setting clear, measurable metrics for their departments and/or their divisions, and that there will be a midyear review and an end-of-year review that will be done this year," said Williams.

School Board President Lou Petrucci said the raises are based on salaries offered in comparable districts and are necessary for recruitment and retention purposes.

"I believe that these raises will attract and retain quality personnel," Petrucci said.

Under the measure approved by the board on Wednesday, exempt employees hired before Jan. 1, 2019, and on or before Dec. 31, 2021, will receive a one-time bonus of $1,000 for each year of service, not to exceed $3,000.

The board appointed Constance Moss to serve as a charter school advisor. The board appointed Melissa Leopard to serve as a trustee on the board of Westminster Community Charter School and Kareemia Lott as a trustee at Enterprise Charter School.