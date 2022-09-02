Buffalo school board members approve 2.5% raises for district's exempt employees

Exempt employees will be eligible for 2.5% raises in 2023 and 2024 following an 8-2 vote during a special Buffalo Public Schools board meeting Wednesday.

The pay raises won't be automatic, however, as the increases for each member of Superintendent Tonja Williams' cabinet will be based on an individual performance evaluation and at her discretion. Exempt employees are not covered under collective bargaining agreements entered into with teachers and certain administrators, such a principals.

Board members, most notably Ferry District Member Sharon Belton-Cottman, insisted the raises should not be automatic, but earned.

Williams assured board members that she had a method for evaluating the performance of members of her team.

"I would just like to reassure the board, again, that each one of my cabinet members will be involved, along with myself, in setting clear, measurable metrics for their departments and/or their divisions, and that there will be a midyear review and an end-of-year review that will be done this year," said Williams.

The board also approved making exempt employees hired before Jan. 1, 2019, and on or before Dec. 31, 2021, eligible for a one-time bonus of $1,000 for each year of service, not to exceed $3,000.

The board appointed Constance Moss to serve as a charter school advisor. The board appointed Melissa Leopard to serve as a trustee on the board of Westminster Community Charter School and Kareemia Lott as a trustee at Enterprise Charter School.