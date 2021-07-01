Buffalo School Board elects Petrucci as president

"We have a lot of dollars coming in, so it's a once in a lifetime opportunity to make some fundamental changes. We need to get children back up to the level where they need to be, and that's also going to be a challenge for the district," Petrucci said.

He said that four meetings that were held by the School Board allowing community stakeholders to give their opinions on how to spend $200 million in American Rescue Plan funding and $89 million in Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Account money were reasonably well attended.

"We've asked both board members and the community to come up with ideas on how to spend some of these dollars. They can be transformational. They are important. They will be a vital part of our budget and educational process as we go forward to try and raise children up to where they need to be," Petrucci said.

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash did not discuss how those funds might be spent at Thursday's meeting, but said he would likely hold a news conference on the issue after the School Board discusses the matter Tuesday.

Petrucci said he planned to bring a new leadership style to the board.