Buffalo’s ethics panel meets for first time in almost three years

Buffalo’s Board of Ethics met Thursday for the first time in almost three years.

The board – which reviews conflict of interest complaints against city employees and officials as well as the annual financial disclosure statements they file – did not meet over that time due to a lack of a quorum.

Until Thursday, the last meeting was on Feb. 25, 2020.

Former Chairman Douglas Coppola retired in July 2021. Board member James Magavern died in May 2022. And another member, Meghan Brown, resigned in August 2022.

Mayor Byron Brown appointed five new members whom the Common Council confirmed in September.

Buffalo lawmakers asking questions about legal marijuana rollout Buffalo Common Council members expressed concern Tuesday about businesses in the city “seemingly” selling or gifting marijuana. They have questions regarding the rollout guidelines for the sale and distribution of cannabis products.

All are filling out terms that expire over the next few years.

The new board members are:

• Elizabeth A. Bruce, an attorney with New York Central Mutual Insurance, where she prepares and manages cases proceeding to trial and guides settlement negotiations. She specializes in personal injury and wrongful death cases. Her term expires May 2026.

• David L. Edmunds Jr., an attorney who served as a deputy commissioner for the New York State Liquor Authority from 2010 to 2020. He also filled a vacancy as a Buffalo City Court judge last year. He was previously a special counsel at the Phillips Lytle law firm. His term expires May 2025.

• John P. Gerken, a prosecutor at the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, where he currently serves as bureau chief in the Narcotics and Intelligence Unit. His term expires May 2027.

• Mary Ruth Kapsiak, a former Buffalo School Board member and former board president. She has been a substitute teacher, a special education and reading teacher and an assistant principal and later supervisor of elementary education. She earned a master’s degree in exceptional education from SUNY Buffalo State. Her term expires May 2024.

• John R. Torrey, an assistant professor of philosophy at Buffalo State, specializing in social and political philosophy and African American philosophy. He was a member of Brown’s commission to recommend police reforms in 2020. He is filling a term that expires in May 2023.

The board also includes City Clerk Tianna Marks and Corporation Counsel Cavette Chambers, who serve because of the offices they hold.

That brought the required board membership to seven members.

Edmunds was elected chairman Thursday, but the board must elect a chairperson during its organizational meeting in January, per the city charter.

Other business conducted by the board included a decision to send reminder letters to 39 city employees and board members who have not submitted financial disclosures, some as far back as 2019.