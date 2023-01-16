 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buffalo robbery suspect charged with damaging body camera during jail altercation

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A 28-year-old Buffalo man was charged with felony criminal mischief on Friday after an altercation at the Erie County Correctional Facility, according to a spokesman with the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Daiquan Gray

Daiquan Gray was in the Erie County Correctional Facility on a felony robbery charge, a sheriff's official said.

Daiquan Gray is accused of dislodging a body camera during a scuffle with correctional facility officers, Public Information Officer Scott Zylka said Monday.

The camera was dislodged from its mounting bracket and fell to the ground, Zylka said. "Then Gray began kicking the body camera, causing damage to the camera."

Corrections officers in the Alden facility subdued Gray and returned him to a housing area, Zylka said.

Gray was in the facility on $75,000 bail, after his arrest last year on a felony robbery charge.

He had yet to be arraigned Monday on the latest charge. 

email: sscanlon@buffnews.com

Twitter: @BNrefresh@ScottBScanlon

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Newly identified people who died in the Buffalo blizzard

Newly identified people who died in the Buffalo blizzard

The Buffalo News obtained an Erie County record that identified 35 people who died due last month's blizzard. These are the 20 victims on that list who had not previously been publicly identified and whose deaths The Buffalo News independently confirmed.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News