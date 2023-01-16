Buffalo robbery suspect charged with damaging body camera during jail altercation

A 28-year-old Buffalo man was charged with felony criminal mischief on Friday after an altercation at the Erie County Correctional Facility, according to a spokesman with the Erie County Sheriff's Office.
Daiquan Gray is accused of dislodging a body camera during a scuffle with correctional facility officers, Public Information Officer Scott Zylka said Monday.
The camera was dislodged from its mounting bracket and fell to the ground, Zylka said. "Then Gray began kicking the body camera, causing damage to the camera."
Corrections officers in the Alden facility subdued Gray and returned him to a housing area, Zylka said.
Gray was in the facility on $75,000 bail, after his arrest last year on a felony robbery charge.
He had yet to be arraigned Monday on the latest charge.
