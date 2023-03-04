After 17 years, the nonprofit Buffalo ReUse is emptying its shelves for the last time.

The organization's now-defunct store is clearing out its space at 296 E. Ferry St. this weekend.

Volunteers were set to come together for a final community service work day and community resource giveaway on Saturday to divest the store of what remained of its inventory. Though the store is closing, the business' efforts to support beautification, young adult training and material reuse and recycling will continue as a nonprofit entity and through its for-profit arm, Buffalo ReUse Action, at 980 Northampton St.

Buffalo ReUse was founded in 2006 by Michael Gainer, Kevin Hayes and a small group of others as a nonprofit organization that salvaged vintage materials off of old houses and buildings – from doorknobs and radiators to spindles and leaded-glass windows. At the time, it was the only organization of its kind in the city that was dedicated to deconstructing homes slated for demolition and making the contents available for sale.

Gainer on Saturday clarified that the for-profit business is not about self-enrichment. Buffalo ReUse, he said, was founded on a principle of regenerating neighborhoods by leveraging building materials for the benefit of the community and selling it at a store while also training young adults.

"The reality is, the one component of that, the store, is closing down, but the reason that I have an investment in this organization is because it never was about the store proper. Yes, that was an economic engine, but the work that we were doing in the community was to benefit the community," Gainer said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Store manager Hayes, who also is secretary of the board of Buffalo ReUse, said Buffalo ReUse Action offered to help the not-for-profit clean out the East Ferry building in exchange for being taken over by the for-profit business.

"So the nonprofit continues to operate under new management, but it's not running a store anymore," Hayes said. "In other words, all of the sales activity is happening at ReUse Action."

Hayes said everything left at the East Ferry store had to be removed by the end of the day Saturday. Originally, they were given until the end of December, but the blizzard and other weather events intervened.

"Occasionally, on weekends, we would sell cheap and give away materials. And so, [Saturday] is the last time we're going to be doing that. Then we'll be finished over there," said Hayes.

Much of what has already been removed is reclaimed materials, including furniture, hardware, plumbing, electrical and lighting fixtures that were transferred to the store on Northampton Street, he added.

"We've just been trying to move the rest of the stuff. Quite a bit of it has been disposed of in the dumpsters, because it just wasn't saleable, basically," Hayes said.

"So ReUse Action is positioned very well to provide these materials to the community, and to receive donations and all those things," Hayes said.