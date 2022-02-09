Buffalo residents speak out on city's snow-removal plan

Buffalo residents were given the opportunity to weigh in on the city’s snow removal efforts Wednesday evening, and they didn’t hold back.

“With all due respect to our folks that work very hard in the city to address this, I do not feel that residents should need to be here … you should be doing your job to come up with these solutions. I don’t get to bring you to the hospital where I work and ask all of you to help me do my job, so I don’t feel you holding yourselves accountable to the level that you need to,” said Scott Gould, who lives on North Pearl Street.

“I guess I’m just so totally frustrated with all of this. We get so much snow every single year and every single year it seems like we’re experimenting all over again,” said Kim Schechter, a Military Road resident.

Gould and Schechter were among approximately 70 individuals signed up to speak at a Common Council special public meeting to provide feedback and ideas on how to collaborate to improve snowplow services. The Council also received about 300 written comments, said University Council Member Rasheed Wyatt.