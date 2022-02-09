Buffalo residents speak out on city's snow-removal plan

Buffalo residents were given the opportunity to weigh in on the city’s snow removal efforts Wednesday evening, and they didn’t hold back.
“With all due respect to our folks that work very hard in the city to address this, I do not feel that residents should need to be here … you should be doing your job to come up with these solutions. I don’t get to bring you to the hospital where I work and ask all of you to help me do my job, so I don’t feel you holding yourselves accountable to the level that you need to,” said Scott Gould, who lives on North Pearl Street.
“I guess I’m just so totally frustrated with all of this. We get so much snow every single year and every single year it seems like we’re experimenting all over again,” said Kim Schechter, a Military Road resident.
Gould and Schechter were among approximately 70 individuals signed up to speak at a Common Council special public meeting to provide feedback and ideas on how to collaborate to improve snowplow services. The Council also received about 300 written comments, said University Council Member Rasheed Wyatt.
In the coming months, Buffalo officials intend to update their 65-page plan to remove snow from 800 miles of Buffalo streets. The plan currently focuses on “average” snowfall of up to 10 to 12 inches.
Some of the recurring suggestions from residents included:
Upgrading the city’s GPS system to pinpoint snowplow locations and show where problems are developing. Residents would be able to go to the city’s website to find out where plows are working and where the problems are developing. And it could be set up to identify where cars are parked illegally and send that information to parking enforcement. “My solution: Get the GPS on each and every vehicle you have,” said Sharon Jackson, a Lovejoy resident.
Better enforcement of parking regulations: John F. Barry of Riverview Place said that during the Jan. 17 snowstorm Mayor Byron Brown was “on news and told citizens not to worry; they would not be ticketed if they were parked on the wrong side. I have to imagine that it made the job of snow removal infinitesimally difficult. Apparently, there is little communication to no communication between departments.”
Hiring a contractor to shovel municipal sidewalks like Syracuse does or have city crews do the job and bill the property owner. Speaking on behalf of the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization, Eve Shippens said “We have to take care of our neediest populations first and that includes our children and those who are elderly and disabled, and we need to make sure that we are clearing sidewalks.”
The winter of 2022 has brought challenges to the city’s snow clearing efforts, particularly the volume of snow, enough to fill more than three National Football League stadiums, with little melt and compliance with parking regulations, said Public Works Commissioner Michael J. Finn. His department welcomes constructive feedback and ideas on how to collaborate to improve snowplow service in the city.
Wednesday's meeting came in the wake of frustrations from many residents over the city’s response to winter storms on Jan. 17 and last week.
By many accounts, the City of Buffalo did a better job clearing streets and removing snow in last week’s winter storm. Officials credited quicker parking enforcement.