Buffalo residents among Peace Corps volunteers returning to service overseas

Buffalo residents Nicholas Santora and Daniel Schroeder are among the more than 900 Peace Corps volunteers from across the United States returning to overseas service since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic put a halt to such activities back in March of 2020.

At that time, the independent government agency made a decision to evacuate thousands of its volunteers from countries around the globe as a precautionary measure, according to Erin Curran, a spokeswoman with the Peace Corps.

"That was a major undertaking," said Curran. "I think we evacuated all of our volunteers safely in two weeks time."

Two years later, the Peace Corps decided it was time to place its first group of returning and new volunteers back out into the field. On Jan. 24, Santora and Schroeder will be joining that burgeoning throng as they fly more than 2,000 miles to Ecuador in South America. There, the couple will begin a 27-month assignment as volunteers who will be teaching English to the locals.

Schroeder, 25, and Santora, who will be 25 on Dec. 26, first met while they were both students at SUNY Geneseo. Schroeder received his degree in economics in 2019. Santora, an English education major, graduated a year later in 2020, which is when the couple first enlisted in the Peace Corps together.

"We were originally interviewing for Thailand when we first applied three years ago," said Schroeder. "Then the pandemic hit and everything got put on hold."

After graduation, Santora relocated from Mount Kisco in Westchester County and joined his partner, Schroeder, in Buffalo, where the latter was raised.

"Pretty much right after graduation, I actually moved in with Danny and his family in South Buffalo for a little bit, for like a couple of months, and then when I got a job at Buffalo Public, we moved out into our own apartment in Allentown," said Santora.

Schroeder also took a job as a teacher's aide in the Buffalo Public Schools, where he worked up until the pandemic before learning that the couple's mission to teach abroad as part of the Peace Corps had been aborted.

"We all kind of got told to pack our bags and go home. So then, for the last two years, I've been working in corporate finance," Schroeder said.

Santora credited Schroeder with coming up with the idea to serve in the Peace Corps.

"It was Danny's idea and it was appealing to me after I learned about it, but he has been volunteering in the Buffalo area for a long time with a lot of different organizations," Santora said.

Schroeder previously served in AmeriCorps as an ABLE volunteer, which stands for AmeriCorps Builds Lives through Education.

"It was at the Delavan-Grider Community Center. That was over a summer. I was in a fraternity at Geneseo, and I was the community involvement chair," said Schroeder.

As an ABLE volunteer, he sponsored donation drives for Journey's End Refugee Services, a nonprofit organization that operates through the New York State Office for New Americans and the Liberty Defense Project.

"I've done the HELLO program at the International Institute of Buffalo, which is teaching English twice a week a couple of hours a week for a refugee that was resettled in Buffalo," said Schroeder.

"I would say my family definitely has been pretty involved in the community. My mom was always the one to drag me out of the house to pick up trash on the side of the road and volunteer at soup kitchens. So I've been around it my whole life," he added.

When they reapplied for an assignment with the Peace Corps after the pandemic, Schroeder and Santora said they were not picky about where they might ultimately be assigned.

"I looked up what countries were departing and Ecuador got back to us, and so that's how we ended up being invited to serve in Ecuador, which is really cool," Santora said.

Although Ecuador was not the couple's first choice, they both can see how it might be beneficial in the end.

"I think that one of the biggest benefits of going to Ecuador is the fact that we're going to be learning Spanish and just having the ability to speak Spanish when we return to the States is going to be huge for the both of us. That's one major thing that is tangible that I can see impacting our lives after service," Santora said. "I'm not exactly sure where we'll be but we're definitely going to come back to Buffalo eventually."

Of the two, Schroeder is the one with the most experience outside of the United States, having visited Morocco in 2019.

"I was in Meknes and Rabat," said Schroeder.

"Yeah, it was great. I feel like your first time is a bit of a shock, you know, seeing a different part of the world and a different culture. But it's great because it opens your eyes to how big the world is. If I didn't love it, I wouldn't be pursuing experiencing that again for such a long time, you know," he added.

Curran said it is important for the public to know that the Peace Corps is back in business.

"After two years of having volunteers evacuated, we are actively seeking Americans who want to make a difference globally," she said.

There are 56 countries currently issuing invitations for volunteers.

"You can either apply to serve where you're needed most or you can look online for a specific position and country that you want to apply for," said Curran.

Volunteers can apply for service among six sectors, including education, health, agriculture, the environment, youth and development and community economic development.

"We have openings in all these sectors," Curran said. "These countries have invited us. They need us. They want us to work alongside them on projects that they have initiated so it really makes sustainable change there."

For more information, visit peacecorps.gov, Curran said.

"If anybody applies by Jan. 1, they could be leaving this summer to start their journey," she added.