Buffalo resident appeals robocall ruling that favored Buffalo Public Schools

A Buffalo retiree has appealed a court ruling that found dozens of robocalls to his cellphone from Buffalo Public Schools did not violate the U.S. Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

Alphonso Clark, who has no children in the Buffalo Public Schools or any other schools, sued the district in federal court after his calls to school officials failed to stop the robocalls.

The law protects consumers from excessive robocalls.

U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. agreed with the school district that it is not a "person" within the meaning of the law, which shields the district from any liability.

"The court concludes that 'person,' within the meaning of the TCPA, is limited to private entities to the exclusion of governmental entities," Sinatra said in his Oct. 28 ruling.

Last week Clark filed an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals.

The act amends the Communication Act of 1932, which provides that the term "person" includes individuals, partnerships, associations and corporations.

But the text of the law does not strictly limit "person" to those terms, attorney Seth J. Andrews, who represents Clark, said in court papers.

