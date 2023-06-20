Buffalo has long welcomed refugees and immigrants to rebuild their lives in the City of Good Neighbors. An ecosystem of charitable organizations has helped them in that process.

On Tuesday, which has been designated World Refugee Day, five of those local agencies announced that they have formed a coalition so that they can better serve new arrivals to Buffalo.

Local agencies prepare as Ukrainian citizens resettle in Western New York There are about 237 Ukrainian citizens now in the Buffalo area, said Molly Carr, CEO of Jewish Family Services.

The Refugee Partnership brings together Catholic Charities of Buffalo, International Institute of Buffalo, Jericho Road Community Health Center, Jewish Family Services of WNY and Journey’s End Refugee Services.

"We are experiencing unprecedented numbers of refugees across the globe," said Molly S. Carr, chief executive officer of Jewish Family Services. "These refugees are coming and they are moving because of a variety of reasons. There are over 50 civil wars happening throughout the globe. Global warming is impacting the security and safety of refugees. Situations like the war in Ukraine has created millions of refugees that are fleeing from their homes. The United States has always been and continues to be receptive to receiving refugees through our U.S. refugee admissions programs. And here in Buffalo, we are happy to help refugees come and resettle and find their new home."

The organizations have always worked informally together. Catholic Charities, the International Institute, Jewish Family Services and Journey's End are all involved with refugee settlement services. Jericho Road's clinics provide care to refugees and new immigrants, as well as other underserved populations in Buffalo, and it also operates the Vive Shelter for asylum-seekers.

Refugees are people and families who are displaced from their home countries and were living in camps in other countries. Through a program overseen by the United Nations, the United States agrees to take in a certain number of these refugees.

Asylum-seekers are different from refugees, in that they are still in the process of being granted asylum.

A new home for Vive: Jericho Road completes $2 million purchase of former assisted-living facility in Buffalo "To people running from violence, war, persecution and other desperate conditions, Vive represents hope for a new beginning in a safe place," Jericho Road founder and CEO Dr. Myron Glick said.

Formalizing the coalition allows the groups to share resources, the organizations' leaders said at a news conference in front of the Vive Shelter's new location at 1500 Main St., which is under construction. The partnership employs two staff members who will work on the coordination efforts.

"We know that we have to work in a more collaborative way, that there has to be this added value in order for us to ensure that the community that we serve is being served in a way that they deserve, and the way that Western New York deserves. We have been doing it informally for so long that it just also seems like a really natural step," said Karen M. Andolina Scott, chief executive officer of Journey's End.

The partnership is getting ready to launch a website where people interested in helping can donate welcome kits for new arrivals as well as monetary donations.