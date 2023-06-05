Buffalo was tied with Dayton, Ohio, for 18th place among cities where dogs attacked postal employees in 2022, the U.S. Postal Service announced. A total of 18 dog bites were registered.

Houston saw the most dog bite incidents last year, with 57. Next were Los Angeles with 48; Dallas with 44; and Cleveland with 43.

California was ranked as the top state for dog bites, with 675, up from 656 in 2021. Texas was second, registering 404, up from 368. New York was third, with 321, up from 239 the previous year.

The numbers were announced as part of the annual USPS National Dog Bite Awareness Week public service campaign, which continues through Saturday.

"When letter carriers deliver mail in our communities, dogs that are not secured or leashed can become a nemesis and unpredictable and attack,” said Leeann Theriault, USPS employee safety and health awareness manager. She advised mail customers to keep their dogs inside the house, behind a fence or on a leash until after mail arrives.