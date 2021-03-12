Buffalo Public Schools was victim of ransomware attack

A ransomware attack Friday on the computer network systems of Buffalo Public Schools forced the district to cancel remote classes for the day while officials and cybersecurity experts investigated.
The school district disclosed late Friday afternoon that it was a victim of a cyberattack.
Ransomware is malicious software that, in general, blocks access to the user’s computer system until a ransom is paid.
Myra Burden, the district's chief technology officer, said in a memo that "at this time, no demands have been made; however the FBI has found out that ransom may be between $100-300K and could be negotiable."
District officials called a press conference for Friday evening to provide more details. Superintendent Kriner Cash approved an emergency contract with Grey Castle for cyber security investigation. The FBI is assisting.
"We anticipate knowing the scope of the problem, the extent of the work required to address the problem, and the time frame to return services to normal over the next few days," Burden said in the memo. "I will continue to update accordingly throughout the weekend as we make progress on this critical project."
The school district announced early on Friday that "due to an unanticipated interruption to BPS District network systems" all remote classes would be canceled for the day.
The Buffalo Teachers Federation sent out a memo Friday afternoon to all its teachers alerting them that the district's system may have been "hacked," causing the problems they encountered.
The district, meanwhile, was tight-lipped on what was happening until shortly before 5 p.m. when it released Burden's memo and announced the press conference.
Maki Becker