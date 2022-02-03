 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo Public Schools going remote again Friday
Buffalo Public Schools will go remote for a second day Friday due to a long-staying winter storm that is forecast to continue dumping snow on the region through Friday morning.

The district made the announcement Thursday evening. Teachers and students will gather online. Central office staff are still instructed to report to their usual office locations. 

The district has not canceled afterschool activities. A statement indicated a decision will be made on whether to carry on with those activities by mid-morning on Friday.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

Assistant City Editor

Eric DuVall

