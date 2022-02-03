Buffalo Public Schools going remote again Friday

Buffalo Public Schools will go remote for a second day Friday due to a long-staying winter storm that is forecast to continue dumping snow on the region through Friday morning.
The district made the announcement Thursday evening. Teachers and students will gather online. Central office staff are still instructed to report to their usual office locations.
The district has not canceled afterschool activities. A statement indicated a decision will be made on whether to carry on with those activities by mid-morning on Friday.
Eric DuVall
Assistant City Editor
Eric DuVall is the News' assistant city editor. Before joining The Buffalo News in 2021, he was the editor of the weekly paper the Tonawanda Sun, and was the managing editor of the now-defunct Tonawanda News for seven years.
