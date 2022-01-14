 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo Public Schools down 54 school bus drivers due to Covid, district says
0 comments

Buffalo Public Schools down 54 school bus drivers due to Covid, district says

Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo Public Schools operated with 54 bus drivers sidelined due to Covid-19 infections or exposure this week, Superintendent Kriner Cash said in his weekly update Friday. 

Despite the staffing shortages, First Student, the private company that operates yellow buses for the district, has been able to complete afternoon runs and "clear" all routes consistently in the 6 p.m. hour, Cash said. 

To address the larger staffing shortage that's been made worse due to Omicron infections, First Student currently has a dozen new drivers in behind-the-wheel training. Two new drivers passed road tests and were officially hired last week, the district said.

Buffalo, like many districts, has suffered from a national shortage of school bus drivers. The district has altered school schedules, putting a rotating list of schools on early dismissal to help alleviate the afternoon bottleneck.  

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pennsylvania dentist accused of killing wife during Africa hunting trip

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant City Editor

Eric DuVall is the News' assistant city editor. Before joining The Buffalo News in 2021, he was the editor of the weekly paper the Tonawanda Sun, and was the managing editor of the now-defunct Tonawanda News for seven years.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News