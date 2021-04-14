Buffalo Public Schools and Erie County Department of Health team up to offer Covid-19 shots for local school community

Buffalo Public Schools and the Erie County Department of Health announced Wednesday that they are teaming up to provide the local school community with Covid-19 vaccinations at various school sites that will be held on Saturdays.
Different school locations will periodically host the Covid-19 vaccination clinics.
Visit the Buffalo Public School District homepage online at buffaloschools.org, and click the Covid-19 vaccinations link for more information and to register.
Tags
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Harold McNeil
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today