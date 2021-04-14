 Skip to main content
Buffalo Public Schools and Erie County Department of Health team up to offer Covid-19 shots for local school community
Buffalo Public Schools and the Erie County Department of Health announced Wednesday that they are teaming up to provide the local school community with Covid-19 vaccinations at various school sites that will be held on Saturdays.

Different school locations will periodically host the Covid-19 vaccination clinics.

Visit the Buffalo Public School District homepage online at buffaloschools.org, and click the Covid-19 vaccinations link for more information and to register.

