Buffalo provides rental assistance while state awaits more federal aid

“My administration is committed to using every resource available to continue helping struggling residents who need rental assistance as a result of the disruptions in our work and economic lives directly or indirectly related to the pandemic,” said Mayor Byron Brown. “The rising number of COVID cases in Western New York is only the latest demonstration that this pandemic is not over yet. That is why the city is re-launching its STAND-UP Buffalo rental assistance services because no family should have to begin the holiday season in danger of being evicted.”

STAND-UP Buffalo started in February to address housing and small business needs resulting from the pandemic. A series of direct-assistance grants and programs were made available. Buffalo received $11 million from the federal CARES Act and other funding sources to fund STAND-UP Buffalo.

Buffalo partnered with the state’s Office of Temporary Disability for distribution of ERAP funds. The program has provided rental assistance to more than 2,600 residents and disbursed approximately $17.4 million in aid to tenants in Buffalo, Brown said.

Hochul announced Nov. 12 that ERAP requests statewide exceed available funding and requested an additional $996 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury.