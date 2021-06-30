Buffalo priest placed on leave following abuse allegations in new lawsuits

A retired Buffalo priest who is accused of child sex abuse in two recent Child Victims Act lawsuits has been put on administrative leave.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher suspended Monsignor James G. Kelly from active ministry Wednesday after an unnamed plaintiff said in court papers that Kelly molested him from 1980 to 1982. The plaintiff was an 8-to 10-year-old student of the Diocesan Educational Center and attended church at St. Nicholas and St. Benedict the Moor at the time of the alleged abuse. The school and both parishes are now defunct.

+2 Buffalo Diocese to monitor 18 priests accused of abuse with home visits, restrictions The Buffalo Diocese is launching a monitoring program that will include monthly home visits and other restrictions for offending priests.

Kelly, 83, also was accused in a June 11 lawsuit by an unnamed plaintiff of engaging in unpermitted sexual contact with a minor from 2005 to 2007 while assigned to St. Margaret Church in North Buffalo.

Diocese officials said in a statement that the initial complaint was not served on the diocese and was discovered during a search of publicly filed complaints. The diocese said it has notified the Erie County District Attorney’s Office about the complaint and referred it to a review board that will appoint an investigator.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Kelly's lawyer, Joseph G. Makowski, said the monsignor denies abusing the children.

Buffalo bishop puts three priests on leave after discovery of abuse allegations A CVA lawsuit accuses the priests of providing an Orchard Park elementary school student with access to four girls and encouraging the children to participate in sexual acts.