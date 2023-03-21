It has been a challenging March for preservationists.

A 1931 Art Deco building at the Clinton-Bailey Farmers & Flea Market was demolished March 7, despite a pending local landmark nomination before the Common Council's Legislation Committee that, under the City Code, should have automatically put a demolition permit on hold.

Meanwhile, in the West Side's Columbus Park neighborhood, at Busti and Rhode Island streets, Empire State Development has assembled equipment to remove the worn slate roof of the Hutchinson Memorial Chapel of the Holy Innocents. Despite preservationists' objections, the development agency has the approval of the State Historic Preservation Office to replace the local landmark's slate roof with asphalt shingles, and is starting asbestos removal.

"It is not being treated as a restoration project at this stage," office spokesman Dan Keefe said, but, instead, as a plan to remove and store the steeple and replace the roof with asphalt shingles in order to prevent further deterioration.

Empire State Development plans to spend $400,000 to stabilize the building, which, in addition to roof work, includes repairing masonry and ornamental features and removing and storing the steeple. That decision came after the state agency, working with its engineering consultant, determined the roof needed to be replaced and the steeple removed for safe keeping until a permanent owner could be identified, according to ESD spokeswoman Laura Magee.

Asphalt shingle was chosen because of its cost and long lead times for certain other materials, Magee said.

"It is important to note that ESD will only be stabilizing the chapel at this time, not completing work for any specific development," Magee said in January. "When comparing asphalt shingles versus slate and/or synthetic slate, the cost of slate was estimated to be as much as more than three times as expensive as asphalt shingles."

Because the Hutchinson Chapel is a state project, the city's Preservation Board isn't required to weigh in on the project.

"Both of these changes would completely destroy the historical significance of this 128-year-old, intact Romanesque building," said Linda DeTine, a Prospect Hill resident. "When looked at from its long sides, the chapel's existing slate roof takes up almost two-thirds of the view, so it is one of its most prominent features. As for removal of the steeple, that is a singularly important feature of any church."

Preservationists question state plans for historic chapel near Peace Bridge New York State's plans for a historic chapel in the shadow of the Peace Bridge are raising objections among preservationists who fear a loss of architectural integrity and protection from the elements if inferior materials replace the current slate roof.

DeTine, a retired attorney, contends state law makes it clear that Empire State Development must maintain the chapel in an historically accurate manner. She also said that when the state demolished the site's locally landmarked Thornton Hall, it pledged to preserve the chapel. Adding to its importance, she said, was the determination in March 2022 by the State Historic Preservation Office that the property was eligible for placement on the National and State Register of Historic Places.

State preservation laws put the onus on preserving the building, which, in this case, would mean a slate roof, as well as keeping the steeple intact, DeTine said.

"ESD has indicated that it can go forward with these adverse alterations because ESD is not 'restoring' the chapel," she said. "I have found no statute or regulation that would support that position."

Assemblyman Jonathan Rivera said he has requested a community meeting with Empire State Development officials.

"Too many of our historical buildings in Buffalo are lost due to owner neglect," Rivera said. "This property has been in the state's hands for years. They have a responsibility to ensure its maintenance, not just for this phase, but into the future."

The tiny Medina sandstone chapel is the last remaining structure on the site of the former Episcopal Church Home, a nursing home complex owned by the Episcopal Diocese of Western New York that was torn down several years ago. At one time, the Peace Bridge Authority eyed the 3.7-acre property for expansion of its Buffalo plaza, but those plans never proceeded.

"Its another case of a public authority that we have very little input with and who didn't keep their promises to the community," West Side resident Andy Goldstein said. "We feel like we've been scarred again after the Peace Bridge Authority took down historic houses on Busti and the state knocked down Thornton Hall next to the chapel."

Art Deco building lost

Preservationists are also lamenting the loss of an art deco building that was part of what was originally known as the Niagara Frontier Growers Co-operative Market.

The building at 1443 Clinton St. was in poor condition and closed for more than a year. A fence was erected around it because of the threat of falling bricks.

"This building was built as the identifying structure in the art deco style of what was Buffalo's largest farmer's market," said Tim Tielman, executive director of the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture. "It's a loss of potential, because if you were going to think of restoring the market to its former prominence, you would have started with that building."

Cathy Amdur, commissioner of Permit and Inspection Services, said the demolition occurred because the status of the preservation process was not communicated to her department, despite a process for doing so.

"The actions of preservation staff are being reviewed so that we can prevent this from occurring in the future," Amdur said Tuesday. "I had been in this building hundreds of times when my grandparents sold produce at the Clinton Bailey Market. My brothers' names were still carved into the steps of the building before it was demolished."

The Buffalo Preservation Board approved local landmark status for the building in November 2021. A public hearing was held by the Common Council Legislative Committee, and the issue was still before the committee, which automatically puts a temporary moratorium on demolition permits.

The cooperative wanted to construct a new structure, saying it was not economically feasible to invest in the 92-year-old building. Fillmore Council Member Mitchell Nowakowski put the onus on the cooperative, which has owned the structure for generations and which, he said, bore responsibility for its condition.

Nowakowski, who tabled the landmarking application to work with the cooperative, laments its loss, but said he's willing to work with the cooperative "for the good of the Clinton Bailey Market and the fresh produce and products it offers to the neighborhood and the city."