Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network recently rebrands, adds Fathership Initiative

The Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network recently rebranded to reflect the expanded work of the agency to support women, fathers and families.
BPPN incorporated in 1987 because of a concern about high infant mortality and low birthweight infants across New York State.
Its first two programs, Healthy Families New York and the Community Health Worker Program, continue. These free, home-based programs support clients' access to health insurance, a health provider, safe housing, support groups, access to food, baby supplies and more.
The newest program, the Buffalo Fatherhood Initiative, empowers healthy father and male involvement for children and families while providing tools and resources to a better future for children and the community – one father at a time.
Visit bppn.org or call 884-6711 to learn more.
email: sscanlon@buffnews.com
Twitter: @BNrefresh, @ScottBScanlon
Tags
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Scott Scanlon
WNY Refresh Editor
I have covered a variety beats and editor positions in South Florida, Syracuse and, since 2004, my home Buffalo Niagara region. Since 2013, I've been editor of WNY Refresh, which focuses on health, fitness, nutrition and family life.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.