Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network recently rebrands, adds Fathership Initiative
The Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network recently rebranded to reflect the expanded work of the agency to support women, fathers and families.

BPPN incorporated in 1987 because of a concern about high infant mortality and low birthweight infants across  New York State.

Its first two programs, Healthy Families New York and the Community Health Worker Program, continue. These free, home-based programs support clients' access to health insurance, a health provider, safe housing, support groups, access to food, baby supplies and more.

The newest program, the Buffalo Fatherhood Initiative, empowers healthy father and male involvement for children and families while providing tools and resources to a better future for children and the community – one father at a time.

Visit bppn.org or call 884-6711 to learn more.

