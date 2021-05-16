Buffalo post office named after WWII Women's Army Corps member

Indiana Hunt-Martin was one of 800 Black women who sorted through thousands of pieces of undelivered mail to GIs overseas during World War II, restoring vital communications and boosting morale between families at home and their loved ones stationed in Europe.
It's only fitting, then, that Hunt-Martin, a member of the only Black Women's Army Corps, should be honored with the renaming of a Buffalo post office after her.
Hunt-Martin was 98 when she died Sept. 21.
Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, has introduced legislation that designates the Central Park Post Office, 179 Manhattan Ave., in honor of the Buffalo veteran. She frequented that post office at least once a week to purchase stamps, pick up mail and send letters, according to Higgins.
“Through her willingness to serve, Indiana Hunt-Martin represented the best of American ideals, working to connect soldiers fighting for freedom with their families back home,” Higgins said. “While her loving family, our community, and our country will miss her greatly, the renaming of this Buffalo post office will stand as a testament to her legacy and an honorable reminder of her life.”
Before she died, she was excited and honored when she was told she would have a post office named after her, according to Higgins.
Hunt-Martin graduated from Niagara Falls High School in 1940, and worked at the Carborundum Co. before learning about the Women's Army Corps. She signed up, expecting to work stateside for the Army, but her service included England and France.
“I went right into basic training and then was part of the first Black WACs to go overseas,” she told The Buffalo News in 2014. “There were 800 Black women in the 6888th Central Postal Battalion.”
The women had a nerve-racking passage across the Atlantic to Birmingham, England, where they were ensconced in an old school for boys. There they discovered warehouses stacked with mail that had not been delivered in two years.
“The soldiers had been moving across Europe, and the mail was never sent. They didn’t know where to send it to, and we had to readdress the mail,” Martin said. “We spent about three months doing that.”
And while they were far from the front lines, at night, Martin said, the WACs watched as distant exploding enemy bombs lit up the sky.
“We could see the flashes of bombs, and we never knew if the Germans would bomb Birmingham,” she says. “Trenches had been dug for us just in case. We called them mud holes.”
After the war ended in May, 1945, the 6888th traveled to Rouen, France, to perform a similar job: Sorting mail that had not been delivered for several years.
After the war, Hunt-Martin worked for the New York State Department of Labor in New York City, Niagara Falls and Buffalo. She retired in 1987 after 41 years with the department.
"They endured sexism and racism while serving in the Six Triple Eight. Throughout her life she made it clear that no amount of discrimination she faced would stop her from serving her country," said retired U.S. Army Colonel Edna W. Cummings. "Her bravery helped to pave the way for future generations of African American female soldiers."