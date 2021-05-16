Buffalo post office named after WWII Women's Army Corps member

“I went right into basic training and then was part of the first Black WACs to go overseas,” she told The Buffalo News in 2014. “There were 800 Black women in the 6888th Central Postal Battalion.”

The women had a nerve-racking passage across the Atlantic to Birmingham, England, where they were ensconced in an old school for boys. There they discovered warehouses stacked with mail that had not been delivered in two years.

“The soldiers had been moving across Europe, and the mail was never sent. They didn’t know where to send it to, and we had to readdress the mail,” Martin said. “We spent about three months doing that.”

And while they were far from the front lines, at night, Martin said, the WACs watched as distant exploding enemy bombs lit up the sky.

“We could see the flashes of bombs, and we never knew if the Germans would bomb Birmingham,” she says. “Trenches had been dug for us just in case. We called them mud holes.”

After the war ended in May, 1945, the 6888th traveled to Rouen, France, to perform a similar job: Sorting mail that had not been delivered for several years.