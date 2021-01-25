Buffalo police will again show names on uniforms – except during protests

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The move did not sit well with many community members, activists and organizations. But the change was for the safety of police officers, department officials said. Following Black Lives Matter protests that broke out in late May after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, some officers had death threats and their personal information circulated publicly. Subsequently, some Buffalo police officers assigned to protest duty covered up their name tags with tape.

Also during Monday's meeting, Rinaldo said training for the the department's BolaWrap pilot project is expected to begin in the next couple of weeks. Usage of the restraining device and demographic information will be tracked and police will “gladly” share the information once the pilot project has begun, Rinaldo said.

The lasso-type device is a nonlethal means of capturing suspects, police say. Members of the department's Behavioral Health Team will test the device in a six-month pilot program free to the department to determine how effective the technology is in keeping residents and officers safe, how easy it is to carry and whether it can be effectively deployed.