Buffalo police solve three-month-old train robbery

"We're ecstatic about having it back. We were literally three months into this, but it was laying in the bottom of a gully someplace, covered up and never to be seen again. We had no other leads or anything. Nothing was panning out. We were pretty depressed about it," Kocsis said.

He said the current condition of the train will require some evaluation.

"It looks like it suffered some damage, because when it was in the trailer, it had not been tied down for transport and, of course, when they took it out and stole it, they didn't tie it down. So it rattled around," Kocsis said.

"So there might be some cosmetic damage to it that we have to iron out. There's a hole in the trailer where they might have backed into something. They spray-painted all the markings on the trailer to try and hide the brand name of what it was, and make it a little less obvious for anybody looking for it. So they did some damage," he added.

Kocsis said the society has scheduled a train and toy show for Feb. 26 and 27 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, and has initiated a fundraiser to help pay for repairs to the damaged ride.