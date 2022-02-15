Buffalo police solve three-month-old train robbery

Buffalo police have solved a train robbery that was pulled off nearly three months ago when a bright orange children's amusement ride was stolen from the Western New York Railway Historical Society's Heritage Discovery Center off South Park Avenue.
At the very least, the restored antique ride – along with the 25-foot trailer it was stored in – has been returned to its rightful owners, said Steve Kocsis, the society's director of collections.
"We got the call on Saturday that they had a lead on it, and on Saturday at around 5:30 p.m., one detective or patrolman called me to let me know that he had escorted it all the way into the impound lot and we picked it up on Monday afternoon," Kocsis said.
Kocsis said police presented no details as to where the train was found, and did not say whether they had any leads on who had stolen the train and trailer during the early morning hours of Nov. 21 after breaking into the grounds of the Discovery Center on Lee Street.
"We don't have any details yet as to how, what, when or why, or if they just found the train, or if they have any clue as to who took it," Kocsis said Tuesday in a brief telephone interview with The Buffalo News.
Regardless, the return of the stolen items was good news for the operators of the Discovery Center.
"We're ecstatic about having it back. We were literally three months into this, but it was laying in the bottom of a gully someplace, covered up and never to be seen again. We had no other leads or anything. Nothing was panning out. We were pretty depressed about it," Kocsis said.
He said the current condition of the train will require some evaluation.
"It looks like it suffered some damage, because when it was in the trailer, it had not been tied down for transport and, of course, when they took it out and stole it, they didn't tie it down. So it rattled around," Kocsis said.
"So there might be some cosmetic damage to it that we have to iron out. There's a hole in the trailer where they might have backed into something. They spray-painted all the markings on the trailer to try and hide the brand name of what it was, and make it a little less obvious for anybody looking for it. So they did some damage," he added.
Kocsis said the society has scheduled a train and toy show for Feb. 26 and 27 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, and has initiated a fundraiser to help pay for repairs to the damaged ride.
"We're starting to try and raise money to build like a little engine house for it. So it would be stored on the property inside a little storage building. It's not going to have wheels on it. We don't know the final design yet, but we think it's going to cost $12,000 to $15,000 to try and do this, and make it part of the operating train setup here so that we can start it up, pull it out and run it for the kids and put it away at night," Kocsis said.
The 50-foot-long train, which was built in 1957 by Railmaster – a Buffalo company – was restored in 2009. It had previously been set up at the organization's depots in Orchard Park and Williamsville.
The railway society is planning on making it a permanent exhibit at the Discovery Center, Kocsis said.