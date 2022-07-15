Buffalo police seizing twice as many ghost guns so far this year

Shootings are down 40% in Buffalo, but guns remain a big problem, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told the Common Council’s Police Oversight Committee.

“In the first six months of the year, we have taken in 42 ghost guns compared to 20 at the same time through June 30," Gramaglia said.

But it is not just handguns being made from home kits as untraceable ghost guns.

“We have taken in several ghost gun AR-15 style weapons, as well,” he said.

Gramaglia offered other updates Wednesday to the committee.

Micro hotspot crime plan

Police officers are being placed on directed patrols using a data-driven approach focused on crime prevention. Under the plan, officers park their cars at key, identified locations, activate their flashers and walk foot patrol in the designation location.

It places officers “at the right locations at the right times,” Gramaglia said.

The aim is to foster community engagement with residents and deter potential criminal activity “by our mere presence,” Gramaglia said. “Our focus is to be present, visible and engaged.”

Pop-up party prevention

Pop-up parties remain an ongoing problem nationwide, and it will remain a focus through the summer, the commissioner said.

Buffalo police have been running a pop-up party prevention detail that has been successful in preventing parties from gathering and breaking up other ones before they get too large.

“We have seen these parties grow to very large numbers in a very short amount of time, which then draws on our resources to break them up, Gramaglia said. “We’ve seen parties that number in the hundreds of people that spring up in a very short amount of time. Some of these parties have turned violent and resulted in shootings and shooting homicides. Our prevention detail has placed officers in identified areas, getting ahead of the party locations.”

Behavioral health team addition

The department has added a behavioral health team detective, who started Monday, specializing in mental health investigations, threat assessments and red flag investigations, among other work, Gramaglia said.

Under New York's red flag laws, authorities can seize weapons from people who may be a threat to themselves or others.

The department’s behavioral health team pairs officers with mental health workers to respond to mental health crises.

ATV crackdown

Buffalo police have impounded 98 all-terrain vehicles so far this year. Last year the department impounded 143.

The vehicles, which are illegal to drive on city streets, are confiscated for scrap only, Gramaglia said.

In the past two years, the Police Department, working with Erie County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police, confiscated nearly 200 of the unauthorized vehicles.

A person caught operating an unauthorized ATV or dirt bike could face a fine ranging from $1,000 to more than $2,500, as well as a storage fee if the vehicle is confiscated.