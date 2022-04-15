Buffalo police seek woman missing since April 1

Buffalo police are seeking the public's assistance in finding a woman believed missing for 15 days.
Police said 40-year-old Danielle Robinson, whose last known address was on West Balcom Street, was reported missing on Friday. The last known contact with Robinson was on April 1. She has been been known to frequent both Lackawanna and Niagara Falls, according to authorities.
Robinson suffers from mental health issues, police added.
Police request anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911 immediately.