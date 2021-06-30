 Skip to main content
Buffalo police seek suspect in May 16 homicide on Grimes Street
The Buffalo Police Department's homicide unit is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in the May 16 homicide of 48-year-old Thomas Martin.

Martin, of Buffalo, was found shot multiple times at about 1:30 a.m. outside the Wheels of Soul Motorcycle Club near Grimes and Young streets in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, police previously said.

Photos of the suspect taken from a surveillance camera have been posted on the police department's Facebook page. Police said the suspect is a known associate or member of the Wheels of Soul Motorcycle Club known by the alias of Blaze.

Police were asking anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 851-4498 or the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

In addition, Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible .

Those with information were asked to contact Crime Stoppers WNY at 867-6161 or submit a tip by downloading the Crime Stoppers mobile app Buffalo Tips from the Apple or Android store.

