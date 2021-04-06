 Skip to main content
Buffalo police seek missing 16-year-old girl
The Buffalo Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a 16-year-old Buffalo girl who was last seen in the 300 block of Northumberland Avenue, according to a tweet posted Tuesday on the department's Twitter account.

Amani Watson is described as a Black female who is 5 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs 115 pounds.

Police are asking anyone with information on Amani's whereabouts to call 911.

