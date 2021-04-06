Buffalo police seek missing 16-year-old girl

The Buffalo Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a 16-year-old Buffalo girl who was last seen in the 300 block of Northumberland Avenue, according to a tweet posted Tuesday on the department's Twitter account.
Amani Watson is described as a Black female who is 5 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs 115 pounds.
Police are asking anyone with information on Amani's whereabouts to call 911.
BPD is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16 year old. Missing from an address in the 300 block of Northumberland in the City is Amani Watson. She is a black female, 5 feet 1 inch tall weighing 115 pounds. Anyone with information on her whereabouts please call 911. pic.twitter.com/bfFqxCTcIG— Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) April 6, 2021
Harold McNeil
