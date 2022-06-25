Buffalo police seek information on damaged statues at St. Margaret's Catholic Church

Buffalo police are seeking more information on an incident in North Buffalo where property was damaged at some point between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday.

According to a police spokesperson, several statues and garden pots outside St. Margaret's Catholic Church at 1395 Hertel Ave. were knocked over, causing damage to both.

Anyone with information is asked to call D District detectives at 716-851-5857.

Craig Speers, a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and former member of St. Margaret's, told The News that he learned of the incident Friday night and went to the scene. The Buffalo resident described four statues depicting religious figures in the grotto, near the rear entrance of the church, that had their heads removed and placed in front of the statues.

Speers' specific account was not confirmed by Buffalo police.

