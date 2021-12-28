Buffalo Police seek help in finding two missing girls

Buffalo Police are asking for help in locating two girls who went missing Monday night from a residence on Kilhoffer Street, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
They are Nevaeh Jackson, 14, and Iyana Ransom, 12. DeGeorge noted that they are cousins.
According to the report, Nevaeh is five-foot-six, 178 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and a medium complexion. Iyana is five-foot-four, 140 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a light complexion.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
