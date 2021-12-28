 Skip to main content
Buffalo Police seek help in finding two missing girls
Buffalo Police seek help in finding two missing girls

Buffalo Police are asking for help in locating two girls who went missing Monday night from a residence on Kilhoffer Street, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

Two missing Buffalo girls

They are Nevaeh Jackson, 14, and Iyana Ransom, 12. DeGeorge noted that they are cousins.

According to the report, Nevaeh is five-foot-six, 178 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and a medium complexion. Iyana is five-foot-four, 140 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a light complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

