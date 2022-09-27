Buffalo police seek help in finding missing teen

Buffalo police are asking for the public for help in finding a missing teen.
Breanna Wiggins, 16, was last seen in the 1100 block of Ellicott Street wearing a navy polo, a black-and-white school windbreaker and khaki pants.
Police said she is about 5 feet tall, weighs 125 pounds and has blue and white ombre braids.
Police ask anyone with information about her to call 911 immediately.
