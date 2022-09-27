 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo police seek help in finding missing teen

Breanna Wiggins

Breanna Wiggins

 Photo provided by Buffalo Police Department
Buffalo police are asking for the public for help in finding a missing teen.

Breanna Wiggins, 16, was last seen in the 1100 block of Ellicott Street wearing a navy polo, a black-and-white school windbreaker and khaki pants.

Police said she is about 5 feet tall, weighs 125 pounds and has blue and white ombre braids.

Police ask anyone with information about her to call 911 immediately.

