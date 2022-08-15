Buffalo police seek help in finding missing 12-year-old girl

The Buffalo Police Special Victims Unit is asking the public for help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, Jamiah Webster was last seen about 2 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Dartmouth Avenue. Authorities suggest that she may be in the vicinity of McCarthy Park, off East Amherst Street.

She is described as Black, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with black and red braided hair. DeGeorge said she was last seen wearing a gray shirt, shorts and multicolored Crocs-style clogs. She also has a false nose ring with a butterfly on it. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.