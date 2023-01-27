Buffalo police request help in search for missing Hutch Tech student

A 15-year-old student has been missing from Hutchinson Central Technical High School for three weeks, a school faculty member said Friday. On Tuesday night, Buffalo police requested help in finding Zhaire Wilson. He still has not been found.

The Buffalo Police Department wrote on Facebook that Wilson was last seen near Hertel Avenue and Military Road. He's 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a gray hoodie, royal blue pants and black Crocs. Anyone with knowledge of the missing student is asked to call 911.

"It has been a quiet and somber week at Hutchinson Technical High School," wrote Kelly Arnone, attendance support at Hutch Tech, in an email. "With every call that comes through, we hold our breath in hopes to hear the words, Zhaire is home and is safe. It has been nearly 3 weeks since we saw his smiling face in our school. Zhaire is positive, thoughtful and a good friend to all. He is spirited and has a heart of gold."