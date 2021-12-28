 Skip to main content
Buffalo Police report two missing girls have been found
Two girls who went missing Monday night from a residence on Kilhoffer Street have been found and returned home, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

DeGeorge noted that the girls, one of them 14 years old, the other 12, are cousins.

DeGeorge sent out a notice that they were missing at about 9 p.m. and reported at about 12:45 a.m. that they had been located. No further details were provided. 

