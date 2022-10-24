Buffalo police report multiple fatalities in rollover accident at Kensington and Scajaquada

Buffalo police reported "multiple fatalities" in a single-vehicle, rollover accident at 6:45 a.m. Monday where the westbound Kensington Expressway meets the Scajaquada, said Buffalo Police Department spokesperson Michael J. DeGeorge.
Support Local Journalism
DeGeorge said others were taken to local hospitals for treatment in connection to the accident.
The area where the Kensington meets the Scajaquada remains closed as of noon Monday, DeGeorge said.
Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.