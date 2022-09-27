Buffalo police report missing teen has been found

A teen reported missing Tuesday has been found, Buffalo Police announced Wednesday on Facebook.
According to the posting, Breanna Wiggins, 16, is safe and has been reunited with her family. She had been missing since she was seen in the 1100 block of Ellicott Street, according to an alert issued by police Tuesday.
Police thanks all who shared their Facebook post for their assistance.
