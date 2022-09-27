 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo police report missing teen has been found

  • Updated
A teen reported missing Tuesday has been found, Buffalo Police announced Wednesday on Facebook.

According to the posting, Breanna Wiggins, 16, is safe and has been reunited with her family. She had been missing since she was seen in the 1100 block of Ellicott Street, according to an alert issued by police Tuesday. 

Police thanks all who shared their Facebook post for their assistance. 

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

