Buffalo police probe patrol car accident that sent two cops to hospital

Buffalo police are investigating a late Saturday crash that resulted in minor injuries to two officers.
Capt. Jeff Rinaldo reported the incident took place at 11:35 p.m. at the corner of Broadway and Liddell Street, a few blocks west of Bailey Avenue, when the patrol car was hit from behind. He said the two unidentified officers were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the police department's Accident Investigation and Internal Affairs units, he added.
